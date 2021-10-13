Commitment to Narrow Water Bridge welcomed

The Narrow Water Bridge project is included in the Government's National Development Plan released last week.

The commitment to the Narrow Water Bridge through the Shared Island Fund announced as part of the National Development Plan 2021-2030 has been widely welcomed.

The long-awaited bridge connecting communities on both sides of Carlingford Lough is among the cross-border projects to which the Government has committed to spending €3.5billion on over the next ten years.

The plan sees €3million being allocated to progress the bridge project, with the expectation that work will start in 2023.

"Anything that boosts tourism is welcome,” said Paddy Malone, PRO Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

He recalled meeting with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar when the Fine Gael TD was Minister for Transport, Tourism, and Sport along with former County Manager Conn Murray to make the case for the bridge some years ago.

A previous plan to build the bridge had to be abandoned in 2013 when the tenders came in significantly above the estimated cost of the project.

Paddy said he was also glad to see that the NDP recognised the importance of the M1 corridor and also the C8 Dublin to Belfast.

“It’s a positive for Dundalk and the region that both these are recognised.”

Faster and improved rail links between Dublin and Belfast are also included in the targets set out by the plan.

The Ardee Bypass was also mentioned by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan as one of the bypasses which the Government hopes to deliver.

The commitment to advance the Narrow Water Bridge project has also been welcomed by Senator Erin McGreehan.

“I am delighted that the Shared Island Unit will receive a doubling of funding,” she said. “This highlights how this Government is fully committed to all our Island and all its people. This will create more opportunity for us all to work closer together.

“Locally, as we know there is the Narrow Water Bridge that will be funded by the Shared Island Unit, this funding will create both infrastructural, social and economic opportunities both sides of the border.”