Comhaltas Louth looking forward to return while looking back

The past two years have been difficult for everyone but were particularly difficult for traditional musicians who missed the camaraderie of coming together and playing a few tunes.

With classes and sessions back up and running the local Drogheda Comhaltas branches and Louth County Board are looking forward to the first Louth Fleadh since 2019. This year’s County Louth Fleadh will take place once again in St. Oliver’s Community College in Drogheda on Sunday May 8th and musicians from all across Louth will compete to go on the Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise in July and from there to the All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar in August.

Now that the Fleadh is back the Drogheda branch of Comhaltas are keen to give people the opportunity to hone their skills in playing music, singing and comhrá and have organised a series of masterclasses on Saturday May 7th in Boomerang Youth Café from 10am to 3pm for Intermediate and Advanced musicians as part of the Louth County Fleadh weekend. Further information on the Masterclasses and booking details are available on the Drogheda Comhaltas Facebook Page.

As they look forward to the return of the County Fleadh the Comhaltas County Board are also reflecting on times past. With no Fleadh in 2021 local Comhaltas members put huge energy into creating four fantastic programmes celebrating traditional music, history, culture, sport and more in County Louth. The programmes are part of a national FleadhFest initiative and showcase the depth and breadth of traditional culture in County Louth.

We are no strangers to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann here in Drogheda with two massive Fleadhs held in 2018 and 2019, and these are featured very strongly in the first programme of the series. The first programme also features a lovely piece from the Morning Star in Tullyallen as Stuart Carolan speaks about this famous grandmother Mary Ann Carolan née Usher and sings a beautiful version of the Wild Rover that was sung by his great grandfather and recorded by RTE in 1956.

Programme two heads to Termonfeckin to hear the history of Scór and local set dancing in the area as well as features on Monasterboice and Tenure. Programme three features the history of Comhaltas in Drogheda as well as the history of and looking to the future for the GAA in Louth, a timely piece with the recent success of the senior team in the County, whilst programme four features favourite Drogheda landmarks. There are so many more features in the programme series from St. Bridget’s Shrine in Faughart to the history of Irish in the County.

“So many people were part of putting these programmes together from all across Louth, particularly the FleadhFest committee and Martin Connolly who produced the programmes for us. In a time when we could not come together it gave us a focus and now we have them as a record of traditional culture all across County Louth. They are well worth having a look at – you can view them by going onto YouTube and searching for FleadhFest Louth” said Michael Hayes, Chair of the Louth County Board.