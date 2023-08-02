Comhaltas honour for Dundalk Institute of Technology lecturer Dr Daithí Kearney

Dr Daithi Kearney is to be honoured by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann during the Fleadh Cheoil

Dr Daithí Kearney, a music lecturer in DkIT, is to be honoured by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann at a ceremony during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August.

Every year, Comhaltas recognise individuals who have made a significant contribution to traditional Irish culture. Daithí is a well-known performer, composer and teacher of Irish traditional music and has published widely on various aspects of Irish music, theatre and tourism.

Daithí was to the fore when Drogheda hosted Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2018 and 2019 and continues to be involved with the organisation.

“It’s a huge honour and humbling to be recognised by an organisation such as Comhaltas who play such a huge role in promoting Irish culture around the world,” Dr Kearney said . “I have been very fortunate to have been helped by wonderful people in Comhaltas on my musical journey. Growing up in Kerry, I was a member of the local branch, where I made great friends and gained experiences at fleadhs and other events”.

After studying at UCC, where he attained a PhD on the geography of Irish traditional music, Daithí moved to Louth to take up a position at DkIT, where he is now co-director of the Creative Arts Research Centre.

“When I came to Dundalk, Irish traditional music gave me a pathway into local life and helped me settle here. I joined the Dundalk branch and helped out with the underage groups, before becoming more involved with the Drogheda branch”.

Daithí is widely published in academic books and journals, as well as being a published poet and songwriter, commissioned composer and experienced performer. He has featured on recordings including Midleton Rare (2012) with accordion player John Cronin and A Louth Lilt (2017), an album of new compositions with his wife Dr Adèle Commins, who is Head of Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music at DkIT.

Daithí supervises research projects at DkIT that examine music, song and dance traditions, he is a Musical Director of the Oriel Traditional Orchestra and former chair of the International Council for Traditional Music (Ireland). He facilitates workshops internationally, including at Scoil Éigse, and regularly adjudicates at Fleadhanna Cheoil.

He will receive the Ceannródaithe award with five other Comhaltas veterans – Joe Connaire, Westmeath; Tom Doherty, Mayo; Grainne Hambly, Mayo; Pamela Schweblin, Argentina; and Martin Gaffney, Cavan/ Dublin.