Collon-based Foxpak now part of global business SEE in new deal

A Collon-based company has been acquired by a global packaging solutions business.

Foxpak Flexibles Ltd. (Foxpak) has now been taken over by SEE, under SEE Ventures, its initiative for investing in disruptive technologies and business models to accelerate growth.

Established in 2001, Foxpak is a privately-owned Irish packaging solutions company based in Collon, which employs 33 people, serving brands in more than 30 countries.

They pioneered the development of digital printing on flexible packaging and partners with leading brands to deliver highly decorated packaging solutions; stand-up and spout pouches, and sachets that serve a variety of markets including food retail, pet food, seafood, and snacks.

“Foxpak will build on our digital packaging solutions where graphic design and digital printing are key areas of value creation. Foxpak is recognized as a customer-centric, digital printing pioneer,” said Ted Doheny, President and CEO at SEE. “Together we will accelerate our digital future with innovations in smart packaging for leading brands around the world.”

Gerd Wichmann, SEE’s EMEA Regional President, added that Foxpak has a history of being a customer-centric business with a team of experts in digital printing. “We are excited to welcome the employees at Foxpak to SEE and look forward to getting to work together,” he said.