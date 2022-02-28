Collection points set for donations for Ukrainian refugees

People wishing to support the refugees who have been crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland can drop off items at two collection points in Dundalk today.

Collection points have been set up at the Polish shop Sam Smak beside Guineys in Clanbrassil Street, which will be open to 7pm and at the Solarium Sunshine Studio, Adelphi Mall which will be open until 8pm.

The organisers are seeking dried and tinned foodstuffs, babyfood including formula milk and food in jars and sachets, disposable cutlery and plates, first aid medical supplies,including - medical tourniquet, bandages, gauze, first aid for burns, painkillers, vitamins, cleansing eye drops, antiseptics gels, masks, disposable gloves, wound healing creams needles and syringes, personal hygiene products such as shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and tooth paste, sanitary products, nappies and pads, sleeping bags/duvets, toys for children, notebooks, pencils, crayons colouring books, and sweets.

The donations will be transported to Jaroslaw, a Polish town near the Ukrainian border, to help those who have crossed the border and have nowhere else to go.

It will be transported to Poland by a number of companies who have agreed to deliver the goods for free, with the goods leaving Dundalk on Wednesday March 2nd.

Later in the week, St Patrick’s GFC in Lordshop are opening the doors of their complex on Friday from 2pm to 4pm for donations.

They are seeking donations of of clothes, all ages and sizes, blankets/-bedding and non perishable food , clothing for kids and adults, diapers, baby formula, batteries, flashlights, cosmetics, sanitary pads, first aid kits, sanitary products, painkillers, formula bottles, colouring books and crayons.

They are also looking for donations of cardboard boxes for transporting the items and would welcome volunteers who would be willing to help with sorting and packing the donations.