Colin shortlisted as ‘Hero in the Community at ECR awards

Colin Fee, Maxol, presents the North Louth Hospice with the proceeds of a recent fundraiser

Dundalk service station owner Colin Fee has been shortlisted for an ECR award as a ‘Hero in the Community’ which celebrates people in the Irish grocery industry.

Each month Colin and the teams at Maxol Dublin Road and Seaview choose a new local charity to support and fundraise for.

Once the charity is chosen, the teams facilitate bucket collections in the stores and place buckets around the store and ask customers to contribute what they can.

Judges on the ECR Heroes awards scheme said that “As a valued member of the local community, Colin really understands the importance of giving back. He tirelessly creates initiatives at his service stations to raise funds and awareness for charities that affect the communities in which he operates.”

To make customers aware they share information about the charity on the store's Facebook pages and promote the partnership through point-of-sale advertising in-stores and on the forecourts.

A recent example of Colin’s community work was a fundraising campaign he organised to raise money for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Throughout May, Colin donated 50cent from each sale of Maxol's pre-packed sandwiches and salads at his service stations to the charity. The initiative raised over €2,000 and helped encourage customers to get involved in Breast Cancer Ireland’s 100km challenge.

The finals of the ECR Ireland Heroes awards takes place this Thursday, June 30th, when the winners will be announced.