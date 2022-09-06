They might have been at their Debs the night before, but the Colaiste Ris students who turned up at the Yorke Street School to collect their Leaving Cert results the following morning were surprisingly bright-eyed and bushy tailed!

Although they were able to log onto the internet and view their results online, many opted to continue with the tradition of going to the school, to meet their friends and teachers.

They were greeted by Principal Noilin Ni Dhulaing and other teachers who congratulated them on their results, after what has been a difficult two years for students.

"I am delighted, thrilled for them,” said Ms Ni Dhulaing. “For them it’s the end of a difficult and challenging time in their lives. They all seem really happy and looking forward to getting a a place in college.”

She was particularly pleased that the Debs the night before hadn’t deterred the students from going in to collect their results in person.

A total of 112 sixth year students at Colaiste Ris got their results on Friday.

"We had some very good students who got the results they deserved,” said Ms Ni Dhulaing.

Cian Jeffers from Garybawn was “over the mood” with his results which he hopes will take him to study criminology in Maynooth, while Ryan Smyth from Faughart was “buzzing” as he looks forward to studying to be a primary school teacher at DCU.

Stephanie Callaghan from Dunleer was “delighted” with her results as she plans to study secondary teaching at Maynooth.

"Some papers were difficult but others were much better than I thought they would be so it balanced out,” she said.

Leah Moran from Dundalk is one student who doesn’t have to worry about getting accommodation as she is going to study nursing at DkIT. “I always wanted to do nursing, nothing else.”