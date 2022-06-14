Coláiste Chú Chulainn graduation night

Louth's newest school enjoyed it's first graduation event as Coláiste Chú Chulainn sixth year students were joined by family, friends and many special guests for their graduation.

It was the first opportunity for staff to open the school doors to the wider community since Covid 19 restrictions eased.

Mr Gerard McGuill, Chairperson of the board of management thanked all students, families and staff for working together to achieve successes throughout their school careers.

Daniel Mishulhi, a recent student to the school who fled war in Ukraine addressed the ceremony with an account of the welcome his family received since they came to Dundalk. "On behalf of all Ukrainians, I thank the Irish Ministry of Education and Science as well as the Irish government and people for their warm welcome and good treatment of Ukrainians. What you have done for us is an indication of your kindness and humanity."

Councillor Maria Doyle presented Daniel with a Dundalk FC football jersey.

Councillor John Sheridan, chair of Louth and Meath Education and Training Board praised the 80 graduated for their resilience and strong engagement with school life. He noted the school's eight year history the fact that so many students have already received academic scholarships in universities across Ireland.

Head prefect Conor Maddy from Kilcurry welcomed Senators John McGahon and Erin McGreehan along with Mr Martin O'Brien CEO of Louth and Meath Education and Training Board. Conor spoke of the student's pride in their school, their sense of community and their hopes to continue to be part of the Coláiste Chú Chulainn Alumni group, returning to school with their new experiences.

Year Head Bean Uí Riodail led the school staff's good wishes for the graduates in the future. "Our Vision promises Success for All. We hope you will always enjoy success in everything that you do. WE have watched you grow in confidence and ask you to stand tall with pride in your community and school."

Guest of honour Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research Innovation and Science, spoke to the graduates about the exciting opportunities ahead in life and the important roles they will have in a future economy and society.

Minister Harris recounted advice that his own mother gave him in his younger years, quoting Maeve Binchy; "Learn to type, Learn to drive, have fun. Write postcards. Be punctual. Don't worry about what other people are thinking. Don't agonise. Don't regret. Don't fuss. Never brood. move on. Make your own life."