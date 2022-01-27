Louth

Coffee fans take a walk in her shoes in memory of Ashling

Siobhan, Dearbhla, Clodagh, Aisling Johnston iwth Maria Cooney and Cathriona Reilly at Sunday&rsquo;s walk from the Fairgreen.
Fiona McDonnell, Michelle Briody and Catherine Murray support the &lsquo;Walk in her Shoes&rsquo; event.
At Sunday&rsquo;s walk were Ruth, AoibhIn and Cara O&rsquo;Connor with Hilda Bailey.
Caitlin Rooney, Anna Rooney and Alix Magilton supporting the &lsquo;walk in her shoes&rsquo; fundraiser.
Jack McCarthy, Laura Griffith, Shauna Kinsella and Amy Kinsella at Sunday&rsquo;s &lsquo;walk in her shoes&rsquo; event.
Yvonne Reynolds, Martina Lennon and Stephanie O&rsquo;Brien supporting &lsquo;Walk in her Shoes&rsquo;.
Sinead Nugent, Carol Keeley, Orlaith Nugent and Rosemary Kavanagh on Fairgreen for the walk last Sunday.
Joe Kavanagh, Sean Thornton and DaithI McGahon at Sunday&rsquo;s &lsquo;walk in her shoes&rsquo; event which kicked off from The Coffee Box on Fairgreen.
Amy McManus, Carmel Little and Mary McCallan supporting Sunday&rsquo;s walk.
Megan Clarke, Gemma Saurin and Shannon Carney taking part in Sunday&rsquo;s walk.
Nicole and Sandra Madden with Lorraine Carr at the walk.
Emma Johnson and Sinead Donnelly at Sunday&rsquo;s walk from Fairgreen.
Jane Casey and Fiona O&rsquo;Sullivan at the walk last Sunday.

Siobhan, Dearbhla, Clodagh, Aisling Johnston iwth Maria Cooney and Cathriona Reilly at Sunday’s walk from the Fairgreen.

Alison Comyn

Fuelled by caffeine from The Coffee Box, around 50 runners, joggers and walkers left the Fair Green in Drogheda recently to travel 5k in safety in memory of Ashling Murphy.

Walk in her Shoes’ was organised by Daithi McGahon, owner of The Coffee Box, who not only wanted to highlight how men and women should be able to exercise safely, but also managed to raise hundreds of euro which he will donate the Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge.

"We’ve done a few things like this over the past year, and it was just so horrific what happened that young woman, and I’ve two sisters as well and wanted to show our support and get people together to create a safe environment where people could run together,” explains Daithi. “Everyone should be able to go for a run without the fear of God in them, and people were able to meet up now and could maybe walk or run together now.”

Last year, the ‘Fairgreen Family’ ran a 50k challenge, where their customers got a free tee-shirt and coffee, and also they have regular dog-waling events, as well as other 5k mornings.

Keep an eye on their social media for more details @thecoffeeboxdrogheda

