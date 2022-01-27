Coffee fans take a walk in her shoes in memory of Ashling

Joe Kavanagh, Sean Thornton and DaithI McGahon at Sunday’s ‘walk in her shoes’ event which kicked off from The Coffee Box on Fairgreen.

Fuelled by caffeine from The Coffee Box, around 50 runners, joggers and walkers left the Fair Green in Drogheda recently to travel 5k in safety in memory of Ashling Murphy.

“Walk in her Shoes’ was organised by Daithi McGahon, owner of The Coffee Box, who not only wanted to highlight how men and women should be able to exercise safely, but also managed to raise hundreds of euro which he will donate the Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge.

"We’ve done a few things like this over the past year, and it was just so horrific what happened that young woman, and I’ve two sisters as well and wanted to show our support and get people together to create a safe environment where people could run together,” explains Daithi. “Everyone should be able to go for a run without the fear of God in them, and people were able to meet up now and could maybe walk or run together now.”

Last year, the ‘Fairgreen Family’ ran a 50k challenge, where their customers got a free tee-shirt and coffee, and also they have regular dog-waling events, as well as other 5k mornings.

Keep an eye on their social media for more details @thecoffeeboxdrogheda