Cocaine destined for addresses in Co Louth and Armagh seized by Revenue officers

Revenue officers seized cocaine destined for addresses in Counties Louth and Armagh on Sunday

Margaret Roddy

Revenue officers have seized over 2kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of more than €140,000 which were destined for addresses in Counties Louth and Armagh.

The discovery came about as officers were  examining parcels at a premises in Athlone on Sunday, September 4th.

The illegal drugs were concealed in two parcels that originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Counties Louth and Armagh.

On Thursday, as a result of routing profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Milo, Revenue officers seized 10,000 cigarettes, following a search under warrant of a premises in County Cavan.

The illicit cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Gold’ originated in Latvia and had a retail value of €7,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €5,900. A man in his 30’s was questioned.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures.

