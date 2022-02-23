Coca Cola adding some extra fizz to St Patrick’s Day parade prizes

At the announcement of Coca Cola’s sponsorship of the Drogheda St. Patrick’s Day Parade were Sandra Gough, Liam Reay, Julie Plunkett of Coca Cola, Sarah Taaffe and Eoghan Darcy.

It’s been a busy few weeks for all involved in this years St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Committee reaching out to many in order to make sure that the parade this year is one of the best ever. One such person they caught up with last Friday at the D Hotel was Julie Plunkett from Coca-Cola.

Julie was there to present Sarah Taaffe, chairperson of Drogheda Festival’s Committee with the beautiful CocaCola Perpetual Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the Overall Winners for Best Entry into the Drogheda St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Sarah declared she was delighted to receive the wonderful piece of crystal and she was very excited at the prospect of presenting this to the winning entry on the big day after the high standard of winners over previous years.

The trophy was specially commissioned for the Drogheda St. Patrick’s Day Parade by Coca-Cola HQ in Atlanta.

Coca-Cola’s association with the parade in Drogheda began in 1986 and Julie was able to pledge the company’s continued support for the annual event which brings the citizens of our town together to celebrate its vibrant and diverse community.

Referencing Julie’s words, Sarah encouraged as many organisations and community groups who may have never taken part in the parade before to get involved and contact the Committee through Facebook if they would like an application form. She also reached out to anyone who might be interested in volunteering for the event to contact the group.