Coastal rescue launched after windsurfer knocked off board

A major sea rescue operation was launched in Carlingford Lough this afternoon after a windsurfer was reported missing during strong winds and rough seas.

Clogherhead and Kilkeel RNLI launched their lifeboats just before 2pm following an initial report that a person was missing in the water off Killowen Point on the northern side of the Lough.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 from Dublin was also tasked along with Kilkeel Coastguard and Greenore Coast Guard.

There was a Force Seven westerly wind at the time with moderate to rough seas.

Clogherhead RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat under Coxswain Declan Clinton and four crew began a search from the mouth of Carlingford Lough up towards Greenore and Greencastle, while the Kilkeel RNLI’s inshore lifeboat crew located a sailboard.

Luckily the windsurfer had managed to swim safely to shore on the north side of Carlingford and alerted the emergency services that he was safe.

He had got into difficulties when he was knocked off his sailboard and due to the tides in the lough at the time, the sailboard was taken away faster than the he could swim to it, and he made the decision to swim to shore instead.

After he had made his way to the shore, the Kilkeel Coastguard assessed him to ensure he was safe and well.

“The windsurfer did all the right things when he found himself in difficulty and we were delighted to hear he made it to shore safely,” Clogherhead RNLI mechanic Padraig Rath said.

‘We would encourage windsurfers to always carry a means of calling for help and to consider wearing a personal locator beacon especially if windsurfing alone. Always tell someone else where you are going and when you are due back. Always wear a personal floatation device and never sail out further than you can swim back.’