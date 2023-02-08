Co-operative Housing Ireland ‘very proactive’ in dealing with issues at Quay Street apartments

Benches and planters have recently been installed in the courtyard of Halliday Mills

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) have been working with the residents of Halliday Mills to address issues which saw the refurbished 85 apartment complex hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The excitement surrounding the handing over of the keys last February faded amid complaints about anti-social behaviour which were highlighted in the media following representations at Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meetings.

Eoin Carroll, Policy and Communications Manager, and the CHI team are keen to emphasise that the they have been taking every step possible to ensure that the residents’ dreams of having a home of their own can come true.

“We are very pro-active but due process has to take place,” says Eoin in relation to the problems with anti-social behaviour which emerged during the summer.

He points out that the voluntary housing agency didn’t have control of the allocation of the apartments as the nominations came from Louth County Council.

All residents were interviewed before moving into the apartments and he says that CHI also have to be mindful of the consequences of implementing a decision to evict a tenant as it would be making someone homeless.

“We have a very good relationship with the Community Gardai in Dundalk,” says Housing Officer Lar Roddy. “The Council have some very good people in tenancy support and there are also officers from the Simon Community to engage with anyone who needs support.”

Lar says that residents are now more aware of the Residential Tenancy Board and the processes involved when issues arise.

Eoin and Lar acknowledge that there were some teething problems around the heating system, and point out that a video was produced explaining how it worked.

"We did short videos on how to operate the heat pumps,” says Eoin.

CHI also publishes regular newsletters to keep tenants, or members of the cooperative as they’re called, up to date with what’s happening and there is also a Facebook group for the Dundalk development.

Lar is the point of contact for the residents and welcomes the setting up of a residents’ committee.

He praises he work of co-chair Inga Perkoni, who even before the committee was founded, had organised Halloween activities for the children.

When no-one else was available, he happily stepping into the role of Santa Claus for the Christmas party.

He points out that now that the committee has been set up, they can get funding from CHI for events.

Maintenance manager Eoin Brennan says that there is a very good system in place for reporting and dealing with any issues that might arise.

The voluntary housing agency has spent €10,000 on pumps to tackle flooding caused by water building up in an adjoining property which was causing dampness in some of the common areas.

They also introduced a fob system for the area where the bins are stored and have increased the number of times the bins are emptied each week in response to complaints by members.

New seating and planters have been installed in the courtyard and Lar says it’s hoped to put chalk paint on some of the walls so that the children can draw on them.

‘We hope to make the courtyard more friendly and accommodating for people to sit out in as the weather gets better.”

The work of being done by CHI is recognised by Louth County Council with Senior Housing Officer John Lawrence saying “Louth County Council is pleased that Co-operative Housing Ireland has overseen the complete refurbishment and transformation of the former ill-fated Ard Dealgan Complex on Quay Street, Dundalk. Halliday Mills is totally unrecognisable from the vacant and derelict eyesore that plagued the area for over a decade.”