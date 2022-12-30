Co Louth twins enjoy Mum’s Christmas pudding as they row across the Atlantic

The team aboard The Crean who are rowing across the Atlantic enjoying the Christmas pudding made by Eugene and Frankie Mohan's mother Geraldine

Louth twins Eugene and Frankie Mohan, who are part of a team rowing across the Atlantic to raise funds for the Laura Lynn Foundation, took a short break from their arduous task on Christmas Day to enjoy some pudding made by their mother Geraldine from Knockbridge

In an update posted on social media, the Row Hard or Go Home challengers reported that the “Crean team managed to send through a very festive picture of their Christmas Day lunch, where the highlight of the day was undoubtedly Mammy Mohan’s famed Christmas pudding! Eugene made contact with the news that the pudding was opened on Christmas day, and the team took a 4 minute break from rowing to savour a familiar taste of home. It was a moment treasured by all, not least Roscommon man Jim who commented “well done Geraldine!”

“Of course Mammy Mohan, being the mammy, was worried should any detrimental pudding-induced after effects come about the team. However, it’s clear that she was proven wrong as the secret ingredients began to work their magic and gave the team the strength to face down the coming storm, hold onto their position in the top 10, and make it to the halfway mark with style!

The, who are both members of the Air Corps, are among the four-man crew of The Crean, with Eugene as captain.

They set off from San Sebastian La Gomera in The Canary Isles on December 12 as they take part in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge rowing 3,000 miles until they reach Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua.

So far they have had to cope with high waves as they take turns at the oars, swapping around every two hours.

The Crean is are holding their own in the top ten while the other team, Brugha are “giving it everything in their attempt to claim the world record for the fastest 5-person team crossing,” according to the latest update.

The teams have passed on their thanks to all those who have messaged them as they find the encouragement is invaluable.

As they have embarked on this epic challenge to raise funds for charity, they appreciate all donations.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/.../row-hard-or-go-home-laura...