Co Louth pharmacy celebrates winning two awards at Irish pharmacy ‘Oscars’

The team from Mark's Pharmacy Ardee who won two awards at the Irish Pharmacy Awards Linda Callan, Jennifer Trainor, Mark McPhillips, Gemma McCormack, Irene Caffery, Tara McKenna and Sinead Robilliard

There were great celebrations when Mark's Pharmacy, Ardee earned top honours at the 11th Irish Pharmacy Awards, taking home the coveted titles of Pharmacy of the Year and Pharmacy Team of the Year. This achievement distinguishes Mark's Pharmacy as the only establishment in Ireland to receive this dual recognition.

These awards underscore Mark's Pharmacy's unwavering dedication to superior customer service and their significant contribution to the local community. Their success at this prestigious event, often called the "Oscars of Irish Pharmacy," stands testament to their work.

"These awards embody the trust that our community has in us. We view our customers as an extended family, and this recognition validates our commitment to them," owner and superintendent pharmacist Mark McPhillips said. “This recognition, earned amidst stiff competition, marks a significant milestone in our journey, further inspiring us to continue our efforts in the realm of community healthcare.”

"We've been serving our community for over a decade, committed to providing exceptional care and customer service. These awards represent a collective achievement, reflecting both our team's hard work and our customers' loyalty.

He also praised Tara McKenna for her invaluable contribution in establishing Mark's Pharmacy as a respected and award-winning healthcare destination and all the staff for their hard work and dedication.

