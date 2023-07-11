Co Louth MS patient calls on politicians to fund neurorehabilitation services

ony Wilkinson patient representative from Bandon Co. Cork, Fergus O’Dowd TD, Sorcha Boyle, patient representative from Ardee, Co. Louth, and Deirdre Lennon from Cheshire Ireland. Photo : Keith Arkins

Ardee woman Sorcha Boyle, who has been living with Multiple Scerlosis since 2014, was among the patients advocates who met with local politicians last week as part of the Neurological Alliance of Ireland (NAI) ‘s campaign to have a fully staffed community neurorehabilitation team in CHO 8, which includes Co Louth.

Currently, there are only two partially staffed community neurorehabilitation teams up and running across Ireland which means that only 15% of neurological patients in Ireland have access to teams that provide vital care to support their recovery.

Community neurorehabilitation teams provide short-term intensive rehabilitation input, and provide multidisciplinary services such as physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, social work and neuropsychology.

While Sorcha hasn’t had a relapse since travelling to London for a stem cell transplant in last year, she says that having access to a specialist neuro occupational therapist would be most beneficial as she still has issues with her hands and with walking.

“Unfortunately, there is currently no support available in my community. Having access to a community neuro-rehabilitation team nearby would mean that people like me with Multiple Sclerosis, could take ownership of our own care, we could get access to rehabilitation services when we need them, and continue to live well within our communities. We shouldn’t have to fight for these services. We need our represented electives and the HSE to take action now.”

Along with the other NAI member, she highlighted the need to provide funding to get teams up and running in the regions that don’t have services when they meet members of the Oireachtas.

Members also highlighted the need for action by the HSE to establish teams without delay in CHOs where funding has been made available and ensure that existing community neurorehabilitation teams are fully staffed.

“The Implementation Framework for the National Neurorehabilitation Strategy clearly set out the commitment to establishing a community neurorehabilitation team in each of the nine HSE CHOs. Magdalen Rogers, NAI Executive Director Delays in implementing this have meant that no additional neurorehabilitation teams were established on the ground over the three-year implementation period between 2019-2021. A postcode lottery now exists where 85% of neurological patients do not have access to a community neurorehabilitation team.

“The consequences of the lack of access are a significant, and preventable, level of disability. Ultimately this leads to higher healthcare needs, increased costs to the health service through earlier admission to nursing homes, increased need for home care supports, as well as the increased likelihood of falls and subsequent hospital readmissions.

“From having the national network of community neurorehabilitation teams in place, up to 42,000 hospital bed days annually could be freed up – based on an average saving of three hospital bed days per neurological patient, if they can be discharged to a community neurorehabilitation team.

“We are calling on the Government to commit to delivering these services for the over 800,000 people living with a neurological condition across Ireland. Having a team in place in each of the nine CHOs across Ireland would have a significantly positive impact on the lives of those living with neurological conditions in Louth and across Ireland.”

The Neurological Alliance is a coalition of neurological charities which advocates for developing and resourcing services across the spectrum of neurological diseases and neuro-disability.

Following the meeting, Senator Erin McGreehan, raised the need to invest in community rehabilitation teams in the CH08 area, which Louth is part of, to ensure adequate community-based treatments and therapies for neuro patients.

"Neurological conditions, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease, can have a profound impact on a person's life. However, with the right support and medical intervention, these individuals can have opportunities for recovery and a better quality of life,” she said.

"Unfortunately, not all communities have access to local neuro-rehabilitation teams, including my own county of Louth. As a result, many individuals are left without the specialised care they desperately need. Having these specialised teams situated within local communities ensures that individuals can receive timely and convenient care.

"Dealing with a neurological condition can be overwhelming, both physically and emotionally. Local neuro-rehabilitation teams provide a network of support, helping individuals and their loved ones navigate the challenges they face. This emotional support is invaluable, providing individuals the strength and motivation to overcome adversity.

She promised to continue to liaise with the Minister on this issue “to ensure we continue to build supportive communities with equal access to quality neuro-rehabilitation care.''