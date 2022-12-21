Co Louth man will eat his Christmas dinner in the sea

Conor Callan is planning to eat his Christmas dinner in the sea again this year to raise funds for Dundalk Simon Community

A Co Louth man is planning to eat his Christmas dinner in the sea to raise funds for the Simon Community.

This will be the third year that Connor Callan from College Heights, Dundalk, has taken a plate piled high with turkey, ham, roast potatoes, spouts and stuffing, wrapped it in tinfoil, and eaten it in the tide at Blackrock.

“I have a lot of empathy for the homeless and those with no shelter this time of year, so I wanted to do something different, something that no-one else would want to do, to raise money for Dundalk Simon Community,” he says.

For the past two years, Connor ended up eating his dinner in the dark due to tide times but this the tide will be in around midday.

He is going to ollect his dinner from his Mum Adrianne’s house on the Point Road, and make his way to the beach, with his sister Emily on hand to record the proceedings.

"I’ll probably go to Blackrock or maybe Salterstown,” he says.

He is planning on just wearing his swimming trunks as he feels that wearing a wet sit would defeat the purpose of the exercise.

"I’ll just walk in and eat my dinner."

While his Mum will be handing over a piping hot meal, he is resigned to it being rather cold by the time he eats it.

"I’ll have loads of turkey sandwiches and a couple of hot whiskeys when I get home afterwards.”

He is hoping to raise €1,500 for Dundalk Simon Community and has set up a page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-dinner-in-the-sea-3?qid=554318a3d4a6b4f409fe11eed6a0a662