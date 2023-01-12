Co Louth man to appear in Melbourne court on arson charges

A Co Louth man is due to appear in court in Australia tomorrow (Friday) in relation to a series of arson offences in Melbourne.

James Patrick McArdle, who is originally from Ravensdale, was arrested by police in Cairns last Saturday after allegedly going on the run in Queensland. He was wanted on warrant by police in Melbourne who applied to have him extradited back to Victoria.

The 29-year-old faces 17 charges in relation to seven fires in businesses, homes and cars across three weeks, unlawful assault and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Victoria Police stated: “Melbourne Crime Investigation detectives have charged a 29 year-old following a series of alleged arson incidents in Melbourne late last year.”

The charges relate to a fire at a business in West Melbourne on Saturday December 3, a car fire in the same district on Tuesday December 6, a fire at the car park of an apartment block in West Melbourne on Saturday December 10, two car fires in West Melbourne on Friday December 16, a car fire and a fire at a business in Melbourne on Thursday December 22.

They stated that he would be interviewed in relation to seven further fires and that investigations are ongoing.

In December police released video footage of an incident in which a man can be seen setting a Melbourne business alight.

As he arrived at Cairns airport under police guard on his way back to Melbourne, James McArdle told a reporter from Australia’s 7 News that he wasn’t guilty.

When asked if he was saying he didn’t commit any of the alleged crimes he replied “Nope”