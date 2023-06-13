Co Louth GP leading team on Four Peaks challenge in aid of Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust Ireland

Chris Dalton (right) who is undertaking the Four Peaks challenge in aid of Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust with his dad Richie who had a bone marrow transplant in December 2021

A GP from Co Louth whose father had a successful bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with leukaemia, and a group of friends are set to climb the highest mountains in each province in Ireland as they embark on a Four Peaks challenge in aid of the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust Ireland (BMLT Ireland) this weekend.

Blackrock resident Chris Dalton is the leader of the team who are planning to Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohill, in Co Kerry, then Mweeltrea, Co Mayo followed by Slieve Donard in Co Down and finishing at Lugnaquilla, Co Wicklow. The challenge will see them climbing 24,000 feet and driving over 900km in 30 hours.

Chris, who works as a GP in Northern Ireland, said they decided to do the challange to raise funds for the BMLT Ireland who were very supportive when his dad Richie was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021.

Richie, who is well known from his role with Cooley Distillery, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant in December 2021.

"He had the transplant in St James Hospital, Dublin and the BMLT Ireland were a great help. They have apartments close to St James where people can stay when they are recovering.”

This meant that Richie was able to meet his first grandchild while undergoing treatment.

Thankfully the operation, in which Richie received bone marrow donated by a woman in Eastern Europe, was a successful and he is doing well.

Chris said this highlights the importance of having a bone marrow data base and also of blood donations as his father needed a number of transfusions while undergoing treatment.

As a keen hiker, Chris enlisted his brother-in-law Joe Whyte, friend Brian as fellow climbers with Joe’s uncle Sean as driver, for the challenge. Chris has done a fair amount of climbing in the past while Joe is the most experienced of the team and Brian is set to discover what lies ahead.

"We’ve done quite a lot of preparation and are looking forward to getting out there and climbing.”

Chris said that his Dad has already climbed two the peaks and he plans on climbing the other two with him in the future.

The team have set up a fund-raising page http://4Peaks4BoneMarrow.ie and have already exceeded their target of €10,000.

"It’s fantastic the support we’ve got and the page will be open for donations until the end of July,” said Chris.

They have also got support from a number of companies including RockSalt.