Co Louth firm ZOMA raise over €2,000 for Movember

Some of the ZOMA team showing off their moustaches for the recent Movember challenge. From James Corrigan, David Kieran, Euan Matthews, Richard Naylor and Niall Rowland

Co Louth digital marketing firm ZOMA recently raised €2,020 when a number of team members took part in the Movember challenge.

David Kieran, Niall Rowland, Richard Naylor, James Corrigan and Euan Matthews all spouted some creative facial hair as they raised funds for Movember, the charity which works to improve men’s health, raising awareness around mental health, prostate and testicular cancers.

"Each year ZOMA picks a charity to work with and support. In the last few years we supported local charities like Friends of Liam Foundation and The Gary Kelly Foundation,” says Managing Director David Kieran. “This year, however, we decided to support men's health as we've seen first hand how men can neglect both their physical and mental health and not reach out for the support they need. We'll be backing the women next year for sure!”