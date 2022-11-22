Co Louth bookshop closing in Black Friday protest

For the second year in a row, Roe River Books in Dundalk is closing its doors on Black Friday.

Tom Muckian, the owner of the independent Park Street book shop, decided last year to give staff a paid day’s holidays and not take part in Black Friday, which he regards as an American custom which has been foisted on small retailers.

Closing the shop for the day is a way of saying that they don't want to engage with what he calls “the Black Friday nonsense”

He was so overwhelmed by the response to his stand last year that he is doing it again this year.

"I think Black Friday is a cod. It might work in America where they have Thanksgiving but it has been adopted over here by online sellers that don't benefit from the last minute Christmas rush and they are trying to take that away from high street retailers.”

He says that while small businesses such as his can’t compete with Amazon and other companies owned by millionaires, they do provide a service to customers all year round.

‘We are open on Thursday and we’ll be open on Saturday and the rest of the year and we will do our best to make sure that no-one is left stuck on Friday if they contact us beforehand.”

The concept of Black Friday has become so all pervasive that many small retailers fell that they have to take part in it, even if they don’t see any great benefit, he continues..

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people in retail and it’s this idea that everyone has to do it even if they don't want to.”

"This year with the cost of everything going up, the idea of retailers taking a hit doesn't make sense. November can be a quiet time for retailers who will have bought in a lot o stock at full price and then they're expected to discount it for Black Friday.”

He reveals that he’s even had people coming into the shop asking if he will be doing any Black Friday deals.

"We always look after our regular customers but this idea that people you’ve never seen before and won't see for the rest of the year coming in for Black Friday should is a big thing doesn't make sense.”

With the emphasis on on-line shopping he argues that Black Friday is almost the antithesis of the shop local ethos.

“If it works for some businesses, that’s great but from my experience talking with local traders, it doesn’t give them much of a lift in terms of increased sales.”