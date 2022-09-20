Co Louth Bingo Hall goes on the market for €1.45million

The Let's Bingo complex on the Racecourse Road, Dundalk is for sale

The Let’s Go Bingo hall on Dundalk’s Racecourse Road has gone on the market with an asking price of €1.45million.

Described by estate agents REA Gunne as “a.2,270 Sq M (24,433 Sq Ft) Industrial type facility, fully fitted as a Leisure Complex and Family Entertainment Venue with a 7 Day On -Licence”, the premises is still known to many as The Bowling Alley.

There was great excitement in Dundalk when the American-style10-pin bowling alley opened in 2001 and it soon became a favourite for family days out, parties and work outings.

The premises included a Tumbling Towers adventure play area for children, an amusement area with pool tables and games, and the popular Martha’s Vineyard restaurant, bar and function room.

The Sportsbowl bowling alley closed during the recession that followed the demise of the Celtic Tiger and reopened after a major refurbishment as Let's Bingo in 2013.

Having closed during the pandemic, bingo resumed as restrictions ease, but in common with other businesses, it has been impacted by rising costs, and has been operating on a four-day week since August 15th, opening on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sundays.

In a post on social media, Let’s Bingo said the decision was made “in an effort to increase footfall on nights and cut back on overhead expenses which have increased dramatically over the last 12 months.”

According to the estate agents handling the sale, “part of the previous bowling lanes remain in situ under the area currently in use as the Bingo venue”.

The large premises, which is in turn-key condition with a 7-day licence, stands on a c.1.95 acre site, just a short distance from the town centre and the M1 motorway.