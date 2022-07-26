Clogherhead RNLI in multi-agency response to trawler taking on water in Port Oriel Harbour

Clogherhead lifeboat crew launched their all-weather Shannon class lifeboat around 8am and were on scene in minutes.

Lifeboat crew with Clogherhead RNLI launched on Sunday morning, July 24 following a request from the Coast Guard when a 22-metre trawler which was berthed in Port Oriel was observed to be taking on a large amount of water and was in imminent danger of sinking.

Clogherhead lifeboat crew launched their all-weather Shannon class lifeboat around 8am and were on scene in minutes.

Joined by the local Fire Service and Clogherhead Coast Guard Unit, upon examining the vessel, it was established that the water on-board was waist height and rising and that swift action would be needed to prevent the trawler sinking.

All three agencies immediately put salvage pumps on-board the vessel and it took forty-five minutes to clear the water and make it safe. Over sixty tonnes of water were pumped from the sinking vessel.

Commenting on the callout Clogherhead RNLI Launching Authority, Declan Levins said, “This was an excellent example of a multi-agency response to a very urgent situation. Without intervention the vessel would have sank causing a serious issue in the harbour and a loss of a livelihood.

"Our concern too was the safety of the owners who were clearly worried about the vessel. It was a huge effort from all concerned who worked tirelessly for those forty-five minutes to evacuate all the water. Thankfully, the owners and crew have their vessel, and everyone is safe.”