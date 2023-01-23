Clogherhead man Noel McEvoy lived a full and significant life

The actions, words and deeds of the later Clogherhead legend Noel McEvoy- who died on Thursday January 19th – will be long remembered by the multitudes who knew him.

Noel, late of Callystown Lodge, Clogherhead, and formerly of Tubbertoby, Termonfeckin.was peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Noel will be forever missed by his wife Breda, children Noele, Lisa, Eamonn and Eoghan, daughters in law, Cora and Laura, sons in law, Brendan and Eoin, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, and friends.

His close friend Seamie Briscoe has paid special tribute to the man who did so much for the village and surrounds.

"Termonfeckin was a much different village back in the 1950's when the population was much smaller and families all knew each other. "The Pictures" in the Parochial Hall on a Friday and Sunday was a huge source of our social outlet and of course dances and later "The Record Hops" in midweek, also in the Paroichial Hall.

But it was "The Football Field" on the Sheetland Road which was the oasis for every young lad in the village where we all went to play football and watch the emergence of St Fechin’s GFC as a force in Louth GAA Competitions in the 1950's.

The players of that era were, and always will be, my heroes, with memories of the first St Fechin’s team to win a Louth GAA County Board Competition, The Ranafast Cup. The memorable photograph also includes the great committee men who guided the club with such efficiency and guile at that time.

They were a fantastic role model and were a huge influence on me as to how good organisation was managed and administered, on and off the field.

The Gorman, Duff and McEvoy families were foremost in making up the nucleus of the team at that time. But there was great comeraderie among all the players and even players such as Leech, Kiernan, Fitzgibbon, Curtis, McClean, Stewart from 'outside' the village were welcomed and are still remembered with the warm distinction to this day.

My last visit to Noel McEvoy in his beautiful Clogherhead home touched on those great days, when I brought pictures of the various St Fechin’s winning teams of that era, who commenced the clubs winning prominence in Louth football and subsequently led the club to numerous successes in all grades in the county to this very day.

My admiration and friendship with Noel McEvoy emanated from those wonderful days of my youth and was further rekindled when he became heavily involved with Delvin Rugby. His sons, Eamon and Eoghan both played for the club and Noel never lost his boundless enthusiasm and threw himself into whatever was needed that he could provide.

There is so much more I could reminisce about, on my lifelong friendship with Noel, as indeed could so many others who encountered his great personality which was enthusiastic and infectious. He never minced his words, but behind his exterior rough and tumble demeanour, was a person of extreme discretionary kindness. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís".