Clock ticking on chance to win brand new car in Drogheda Dolls €60k fundraiser

There are just days left to the biggest raffle in town, as the annual Drogheda Dolls Christmas appeal comes to a close.

Up for grabs is the top prize of a brand new car worth €18,000, and many other prizes worth thousands – for just a €10 ticket.

What a way to start 2023!

The target was to raise €60,000 for vital funds for Palliative Care, SOSAD, DAR and St Nicholas GFC ladies new clubhouse .

And with the total now standing at €55,000, the final push is on to raise the last €5,000!

"People have been amazing, especially our ticket sellers, and we are so close to meeting our target with just 500 tickets left to sell,” says organiser Natalie Kelly. “I couldn’t be prouder of you all and I really mean that - our good name and deeds will always win hearts.”

The top prize is a gorgeous red 2023 5-door Hyundai i10 car from local business Drogheda Car Sales.

Second prize is €2,000 worth of drive in bingo books for St Nic’s GFC and third prize is a €500 one for all voucher, with lots more as well.

The ladies were very busy before Christmas, collecting for, making and delivering hampers to those in need all over Drogheda.

“Life is hard for lots of people and sometimes Christmas can highlight this even more, so another huge thank you to all who helped with Santa for all the children in need in our community and the Women’s Refuge,” she says. “It took three days to get the items to everyone, and 52 homes also received food hampers and meat vouchers from the half time raffles at St Nic’s GFC drive in bingo – a huge shout out to St. Nicholas G.F.C crew for helping deliver all the toys and food.”

Lots of dolls became ticket sellers and it’s been a real community effort – the Christmas community fundraiser has also had endless support from the super ticket sellers; Cathrina Leddy, Maeve McElligott, EA O’ Sullivan, Ethna Doggett, Ann O’Brien, Niamh Sutherland,Tracey Taaffe, Monique Piper, Serena Smyth, Gillian Marry and Sinead Boylan and lots more.

“Various businesses across the town sold tickets and Weprint a local business and Sandra McGovern from Relief Chartered Physiotherapy helped so much with the tickets, with Garda Supt Andrew Watters helping us us with our raffle licence, as the prize was so big,” adds Natalie. “We all felt strongly about the charities and causes we want to help as each are struggling and trying to make a difference in the community and in others lives.”

The four chosen causes this year are as follows:

PALLIATIVE CARE LOUTH COMFORT FUND

This comfort fund helps the families in their time of need . It helps pay for bills like ESB and heating and shopping and items the family needs while they are caring for their terminally sick loved one . It gives families some comfort in a very tough time . Given the hard financial year for many and a hard winter we have ahead with rising costs this fund will bring a great deal of comfort to many families .

SOSAD DROGHEDA

Since 2007, SOSAD has worked to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland. They have worked tirelessly in our communities to help those in need feel supported and know they are not alone on their journey. SOSAD offer support and services for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety, or if you simply need to talk. SOSAD like many are struggling with fundraising and it’s such an important service that it’s vital we support them especially as mental health problems are on the rise in our society .

DAR

The volunteers at Drogheda Animal rescue look after all the stray and unwanted vulnerable animals in our town . There service is invaluable but sadly we may lose them if we do not help as they are being evicted from their premises . We cannot let this happen the town needs this service so much .

ST NICS GFC LADIES CLUBHOUSE NEWBUILD

The lads at St Nicholas’ GFC have been so supportive to us and the community raising in excess of €50,000 for local causes this year to date . They are building a new separate club house for women and girls which is much needed for inclusivity in the GAA sporting world !!

Natalie wants to say a special thank you to Pinu Alto, Grand Tree Park on Dublin Road, North Road pharmacy, the Artisan, Justin Callaghan butchers, SVP shop, Woolworks, Dunleer car sales and Kuppa Koffee were all very good with prizes and tickets.

Tickets and donations on

https://gofund.me/69179265

Revolut @droghedadolls (please include your mobile no )



PayPal- nellyjanekelly@gmail.com

Draw is this Saturday – New Year’s Eve!