Cllr Kevin Meenan elected as Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District

Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Meenan was elected as Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal District, taking over the role from Fine Gael’s Cllr Maria Doyle.

This is the second time that he has worn the chains of office, as he was chairperson of the old Dundalk Urban District Council in 2004.

Elected unopposed thanks to the pact between parties, Cllr Meenan, recalled that the last time he was chairperson, his daughter, who was present in the Council Chamber, had just been born a couple of weeks before.

“I hope to be a fair chair, “ he said, saying his door would always be open.

While it was a proud occasion for him, he was aware of a tragedy that had occurred in town that day and it would be amiss for him to be jumping up and down when a family are going through a hard time.

Fianna Fail’s Cllr Sean Kelly was elected as Leas- Cathaoirleach

The out-going Cathaoirleach Cllr Maria Doyle said the previous year had been a funny one. It had started with remote meetings with just her, meetings administrator Grainne Tuomey, and some senior executives in County Hall, then fully remote and now back in person.

“It’s amazing how quickly the year went and the last three years,” she said, noting that they were now more than half way through the five year lifespan of the Council.

"It’s great to be able to get back to in-person events,” she said, mentioning the recent presentation of Civic Awards and the event for Dundalk’s World Champion boxer Amy Broadhurst.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach Cllr Meenan paid tribute to Cllr Doyle for how she had ‘ran the meetings very calmly and fairly”

Cllr Sean Kelly said he was looking forward to serving with Cllr Meenan, whom he had always found very decent to deal with.

"I have seen at first had his dedication to public service and he way he deals with constituents. I have no doubt he will be a great ambassador for the town.”

Cllr Marianne Butler said that now that they were back having in person meetings, she also hoped that they would be able to hold meetings in different parts of the district, as they had done previously.

Cllr John Reilly made a presentation of a framed St Brigid’s Cross to Cllr Meenan.

After the meeting, Sinn Fein TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, congratulated his party colleague, posting on social media: “Kevin is a committed representative who continually works to improve the lives of the people of Dundalk. Kevin is a great colleague, friend and comrade and I couldn’t do my job without the support of Kevin and others as we all play our part in building a new Ireland that delivers for all its people.”