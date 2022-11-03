Cllr Harding welcome for safety initiative on Co Meath’s life rings

Cllr Wayne Harding has welcomed the attachment of low cost sensory detection devices to life rings in Co Meath.

"The levels of vandalism and theft of these life saving pieces of equipment is alarming, but I also think it really disgusts people to see them vandalized along our rivers, lakes and seas,” he told the Drogheda Independent. “We see them everywhere and thankfully most good citizens have never had any reason to even touch them. But many people have saved lives with them”.

He said it's a shame that this initiative even has to be rolled out but it is the case as 80 people lost their lives to drowning last year.

"With this roll out, as soon as the buoys are interfered with, a message will be sent to the relevant personnel so as the unit can be assessed and replaced if deemed necessary,” he explains. “Water safety is something extremely close to my heart having learned to swim in the river Boyne and observing the huge numbers who flocked to our public waters during this summers intense heat".