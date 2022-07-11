Cllr Callan calls for closing of Highlanes steps and Rosemary Lane at night

Independent Councillor Kevin Callan has called on Louth County Council to consider closing off the Highlanes Steps and Rosemary Lane, which runs from Laurence's Street down to the Augustinian Church, at night until illegal drinking and drug use is stamped out in the town centre area.

Speaking at the July Borough Meeting, Cllr Callan said that the lanes in question are being used as rat runs by those using the town centre area and a drinks and drugs den and as a public toilet.

Monitoring the area in recent weeks by Cllr Callan and a number of volunteers, he said “It is evident that every morning the area is again covered in broken glass, drinks bottles, methadone and drugs instruments and other rubbish. Despite bins and cleaning, those misusing the areas fail daily to use the bins in place and leave the site unsafe on public health grounds.

“There is a blatant safety issue with people using the steps and the lane at night as people are congregating, drinking and relieving themselves in public view. No matter how much cleaning we do, this area is continuously being misused by a very small group of people who are conducting absolutely disgusting behaviour.

"We have businesses and people making efforts right beside these areas in putting out planters and cleaning outside their premises and then this is happening and dragging the area down.

“The steps and lane are rat runs and easy links to allow those behaving like this to continue where people can easily move from the back lanes if disturbed and the behaviour is also running along all of the back lanes around the Augustinian and up to a Constitution Hill and over to Mayoralty Street.

“Closing the lane at night like Freeschool Lane would ensure a clean set of steps and lane and a better environment for pedestrians during the daytime.

“This would be a temporary measure only until we get a handle on the levels of illegal drinking, drug taking and other breaches of law in the immediate area. I would ask the council to consider assessing this action as an option and also liaise with the Gardai specifically for these areas to get increased attention.”