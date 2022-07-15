Climb the Saddle for Seán and Roy raised over €37,000 for MND research

Professor Orla Hardiman with the cheque for €37,720 from the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor fundraiser of Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy in aid of Research Motor Neurone

The funds raised from the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy in aid of Research Motor Neurone were recently presented to Professor Orla Hardiman from Trinity College.

The climb and associated events organised by local teacher Paula Lavin proved a huge success, raising a €37,720.

She organised the hike up Slieve Foy on April 2nd as well as events in local schools with the aim of raising €10,000 and in the end easily exceeded the target thanks to the generosity of all those who supported the events.

“To all donors, near and afar and to all those who helped and volunteered in any way, thank you. We have made a difference and we hope to do the same next year for Seán, Roy and all MND warriors past and present,” said Paula.

in a thank you letter Professor Hardiman said that the money raised will be invested in MND research and “will help in the quest for better understanding of this devastating disease.”

"Such support is vital for accelerating research for the benefit of people and families affected by the disease.”