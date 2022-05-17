Clear road at last: Development levies to pay for first phase of port access route

It is hoped the new road will draw port traffic away from Drogheda town centre.

At Monday’s meeting of Louth County Council, CEO Joan Martin said she is almost ready to announce details of the Development Contribution Scheme, which would open up land from Rosehall roundabout to the Ballymakenny Road for housing development in the northern environs.

Further consultations were held between Ms Martin and local developers last week, and there is general agreement to fund the new road intended to draw HGV port traffic away from the centre of town, making it more attractive for investors and allowing the development of up to 5,000 new homes.

Draft plans for the scheme, which would rely on development levies, will be brought to council members for approval in next month’s meeting.

The second phase in the future would allow road access to the M1, which Drogheda Port officials say they are keen to assist with funding and support.

The PANCR was first proposed almost 15 years ago and has been rejected for Government funding under the Urban Regeneration scheme on two occasions, despite a comment during the 2020 general election by then Housing minister Darragh O’Brien who said it is ‘insane’ the road hadn’t been built yet.

Last Friday, MEP Colm Markey told the Drogheda Independent that the vital route could be eligible for EU transport funding under the Ten-T scheme, however, at Monday’s council meeting, CEO Joan Martin said that scheme was not the ‘great white hope’ everyone thought it was.

“The idea of the Northern Cross Route is to ease pressure on the centre of the town, and rebalance it, and to develop the port at Tom Roe’s Point, and it would make a big difference in redeveloping the old part of the town through Urban Regeneration,” said Mr Markey MEP.

“From my perspective, I know there is a lot of work to bring the first phase to the Ballymakenny Road to fruition. The other positive is that Drogheda Port is eligible for Ten-T funding, which is the European Transport Network funding, and there are three ports eligible; Cork, Limerick and Dublin Port, but Drogheda is referenced as a support to Dublin Port, so there is potential there for funding”.

He said he is working hard in Europe to make sure Drogheda is included in the Ten-T funding

“The last few funding applications for the PANCR were through the Urban Regeneration Fund, and there is a case to be made in regenerating the old port, but not in developing 250 acres of new greenfield housing,” he added. “The real potential is in the access to the port, and I know there’s a conversation about a new port, which I think would be detrimental to Drogheda.

“The Northern Cross Route is serving the port, and if the port is not there, it’s hard to justify the case for the PANCR, so I think it important that Drogheda Port as it exists remains and that is developed, which justifies the cross route, to take lorries out of the town.

“I would agree that it’s hard to justify getting the urban regeneration funding given it is greenfield, and it has to be transport funding and the port has to be a key part of it. We should pursue the angle of Ten-T funding”.

Speaking at the May meeting of Louth County Council, Ms Martin said Drogheda Port or the PANCR cannot rely on the Ten-T funding.

“The maximum funding available for one project is 30%, which leaves us the huge problem of finding the remaining 70%,” she told members. “Everyone thinks this is the great white hope, but it’s really not.”

She said she was briefed last week on the availability of the EU funding and it is not the solution.

“It is oversubscribed, and the reality is more than likely only 15% funding and they are moving away from using this funding for roads, and want multi-transport hubs,” she said. “It is never an easy fund to access, but we will keep plugging away as there is no simple solution.”

In a separate presentation to Louth County Council, the chairman of Drogheda Port Joe Hiney said they were open to help fund the proposed Phase 2 of the PANCR, which would bring port traffic directly to the M1 motorway.

“There are a lot of lorries in and out of the town for the port and it is not in anyone’s interest to have traffic through the town,” said Mr Hiney. “The only way you’re going to move those trucks is to have other access through the northern access road, and we are keen to see that, and have written letters of support and will contribute where we can.”

Whilst still supporting the proposed new port at Bremore, Mr Hiney said Drogheda Port would not be moving in his lifetime and would seek a move away from the centre of Drogheda town.

“We will need road access, and access to the Northern Cross route for that.”