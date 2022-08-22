Clean coasts event tempts crowds to brave the rain at Templetown Beach

A Splashing Time....Naoise and Ríona Farrelly at the Water Heritage and beach clean held at Templetown Beach. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Taking shelter at the Water Heritage and beach clean held at Templetown Beach. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Torrential rain failed to dampen the spirits as World Heritage Week was marked at the Blue Flag Templetown beach on Saturday.

Even though it was as wet on land as at sea, there was a great turnout for the event organised by Cooley Community Alert in conjunction with An Taisce’s Clean Coasts.

Local volunteers, including employees from Paypal Dundalk enjoyed talks and displays with Aidan Gray from Clean Coasts. Greenore Coast Guard were on hand with educational displays which proved very popular. Ben Malone from the Local Authority Water Programme spoke about our collective responsibility in protecting a vital resource.

Thanks to Garda Síochána Louth and Gda Kevin Cleary from Carlingford Garda station for their support and PayPal who provided hot food and refreshments for all.

The PayPal employees took part in the beach clean as part of a volunteering initiative supported by the company.

In 2021, PayPal employees across Ireland volunteered more than 15,000 hours of their time.

PayPal employees also have the opportunity to have their volunteer time and donations matched by PayPal up to approx €2,445 annually.

PayPlay has a long standing relationship with An Tasice,w ith the organising being awarded a PayPal Community Impact Grant in 2021.

“PayPal shares An Taisce’s goal of protecting Ireland’s natural environment and advancing sustainability – and we are honoured to have a long-standing relationship that allows us to support their ambitions through both grants and employee volunteerism,” James Abel, Director and Site Leader for PayPal Dundalk commented.” Our employees in Ireland are passionate advocates for our work with local charities. I am always inspired to see how our teams across Ireland come together – offering their time and skills to drive a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work.”