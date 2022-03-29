Clanbrassil Street property set for online auction

Five apartments at Mullach Alainn Omeath are being sold through online auction on Thursday

Nos 6 and 7 Clanbrassil Street go for public auction with the online firm BidX1 on Thursday March 31st

Two adjoining premises in Clanbrassil Street will go under the hammer on Thursday March 31st with the on-line auction firm Bidx1.

The neighbouring buildings at 6/7 Clanbrassil Street, including the shop leased to Aidan Brennan jewellers and overhead offices let to Malone and Co. Accountants, are listed for auction with a reserve price of €400,000.

Described as ‘a prime town centre mixed use investment’, the lot comprises two ground floor retail units together with offices overhead. the total floor area extending to approximately 697 square metres (7,502 square feet).

A yard at the rear of the property is currently let to Houston Fashion.

According to the auctioneers, the total current rent is approximately €39,500 per annum with vacant possession of one ground floor retail unit and one second floor offices.

Meanwhile, five apartments in Omeath, north Louth, are up for auction on Thursday March 31st, on BidX1, with a starting price of €225,000.

The lot comprises apartments numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, at Mullach Alainn, Knocknogoran, Omeath.

The five two-bedroom apartments range in size from from approximately 82 sq. m. - 93 sq. m. (888 sq. ft. - 1,005 sq. ft.) on the ground and two upper floors.

While all five apartments are described as being “in need of refurbishment works” this represents a real investment opportunity as in February, an apartment in the same development sold for €155,000 according to the Property Price Register.