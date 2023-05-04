Clanbrassil Street premises goes on the market after popular Dundalk café closes due to electricity costs

the café had operated as the Red Rose Cafe for five years.

A prime property on Dundalk’s main shopping thoroughfare Clanbrassil Street has gone on the market after a popular cafe which had occupied the ground floor closed earlier this year due to rising electricity costs.

The three-storey mixed use property at No 37 Clanbrassil St comprises a fully-fitted cafe on the ground floor, and two 2-bed self-contained apartments on first and second floor.

The cafe had operated as the Red Rose Café for five years, with Sabrina Gray announcing in January that they were “devastated” to have to close their doors due to “the extortion of electricity”.

Estate Agents REA Gunne who are handling the sale of the property says that “The size and layout leaves the commercial area ideal for most commercial uses, STP., making the sale of 37 Clanbrassil Street an ideal investment with numerous end users seeking property with planning permission and equipment in situ, or indeed makes a fantastic purchase for a part owner occupation and part investment, with a steady income stream deriving from the two self-contained apartments overhead.”.

The premises is located in an areas which has undergone considerable regeneration in recent years and is close to the Creative Spark Downtown remote working hub, Guineys and a number of town centre apartments.