Claire’s prints for Ukraine

Artist Claire McAteer Conway with her print to raise funds for the Scoop Foundation's Ukraine Emergency Appeal

Local artist Claire McAteer Conway never imagined that she would raise €2,000 and counting to help the Scoop Foundation’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Prompted by comments by her nine-year old daughter Clara about the war in Ukraine, Claire decided to make a print which she could sell to help the Scoop Foundation.

“My youngest Clara came home from school saying now we don’t have to wear masks anymore but there’s a war. She said that Putin was a bully and the teachers were always saying to stand up to bullies, so why didn’t people stand up to him.”

In order to make something positive out of daughter’s worries, Claire created a beautiful print featuring geese flying against the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Entitled ‘In Unity’, she explains that it was inspired by how geese fly together in flocks, as this enables them to travel further than if they were flying alone.

She has been overwhelmed by the response to the prints which she offered for sale for €50 each.

"I thought that it was something small that I could do and that perhaps I could make a few €100 which I would donate to the Scoop Foundation,” she says.

“I’ve just been blown away by the response - I didn’t anticipate it.”

‘”I’ve had some really heart-warming feedback,” she says, explaining that when she went to the post office to enquire about posting the prints a’ the lovely lady who was weighing the package spoke of a Ukrainian family who had just arrived in Ireland and had been in post office before me trying to access their Ukrainian bank account. She opened her own purse and placed an order for a print then and there! We were both in tears.”

She also said that a local primary school teacher bought a print as some Ukrainian children had joined her class She showed the print to the class and it proved a great way for the children to talk about what was happening.

A graduate of the National College of Art and Design , Claire worked as a part-time lecture in the college for twenty years.

"I travelled up and down three days a week, lecturing in the textile and applied materials.

However, she decided to take some time out just before lockdown as she had developed problems with her back, which weren’t helped by commuting.

This gave her time to concentrate on her own artistic practice again – something which she has really enjoyed.

“I had an old mobile home outside the house which I was able to use as a studio and work away.

"It gave me time to get back into creating art and just playing around with different techniques.”

She joined the Creative Spark print studio, AAEX Artists’ collective and Louth Craftmark.

"AAEX are a brilliant bunch of people and we worked on a couple of projects including ‘Awash with Colour’ which kept me going and gave me a new incentive.”

She has enjoyed learning different print techniques with Grainne Murphy at Creative Spark.

‘I normally work on textiles and mixed media, and printing on paper is a lot more immediate that embroidery.”

Nature and colours are major sources of inspiration and these combine in her recent prints, including her print for Ukraine.

Claire has five prints left and anyone interested in buying on and helping the Scoop Foundation can contact her via Facebook and Instagram.