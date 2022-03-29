Civil war jail breaks recounted in new booklet and short film

The bitter Civil War which followed the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty split families and led to those who had fought for Irish Independence fighting on opposite sides. Many of those on the anti-Treaty side were arrested and incarcerated as the fledging state fought to maintain law and order, and some of those who took up arms were executed.

Locally, many of who took the anti-treaty side ended up in Dundalk Jail, which was the scene of hunger strikes, jail breaks and executions.

`This period is recalled in a new booklet and short film which was launched last week. The project was a collaboration between Louth County Archives and the County Louth Archaeological & Historical Society as part of the Louth County Council Decade of Centenaries Programme 2021.

The Archives are now housed it what was part of the old gaol and County Archivist Lorraine McCann says that as there is a lot of interest in the War of Independence and Civil War spanning the years 1919 to 1923, they decided to commission this booklet and short film to commemorate the forthcoming centenary of the ‘Hole in the Wall’ escape that occurred in July 1922.

Noted historian Donal Hall has provided a definitive account of the events that led up to the ‘Hole in the Wall’ escape. The account focusses on the Government invasion of Dundalk in July 1922, the imprisonment and subsequent mass escape of Frank Aiken and his men, the capture of Dundalk by Aiken in August 2022, its recapture by Government forces three days later, and the use of the jail to hold anti-Treaty prisoners.

The booklet contains a transcript list of escapees and a list of Co Louth Civil War fatalities. Both the film and the booklet feature archive material that were donated locally as well as several from national repositories.

It was launched by An Cathaoirleach, Councillor Pio Smith. Also speaking at the event were Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council and Donal Hall, president of the County Louth Archaeological & Historical Society, who researched and wrote the script.

It is intended that the project will help in giving a better understanding of the events in Louth during this significant, yet very difficult period in our history. The short-film will be available on Louth County Archives YouTube channel and the booklet can be accessed on the website www.louthcoco.ie, while hard-copies of the booklet will be available from the libraries and County Archives.