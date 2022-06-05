Civic award hero Amy hailed a ‘true inspiration’

In Great Humour.....Amy Broadhurst with her Grand Parents Bernadette and Leslie Broadhurst and her parents Sheils and Tony at the Civic Reception held for Amy in County Hall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cllr. Pio Smith, Chairman of Louth County Council makes a presentation to Amy Broadhurst watched by her parents Sheila and Tony at the Civic Reception held for Amy in County Hall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Zac Broadhurst makes his way to his aunt Amy Broadhurst at the Civic Reception held for Amy in County Hall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Amy, Sheila and Tony Broadhurst with members of Louth County Council at the Civic Reception held for Amy in County Hall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Boxing hero Amy Broadhurst was hailed a “true inspiration” as she was conferred with a civic award from Louth County Council.

A civic reception was held at County Hall to mark the prestigious award for the Muirhevnamor boxer in recognition of her “outstanding achievement” in winning the 2022 IBA World Light-welterweight championships.

Amy was joined by proud parents Tony and Sheila, along with her wider family and friends as she proudly accepted the award. Guests at the civic reception included: Clann Naofa, Dealgan, and O Hanlon Park Boxing Clubs, Dundalk where Amy grew and honed her talent as well as Rostrevor Boxing Club of which she is currently a member, representatives from St Joseph’s NS, and Coláiste Rís, where Amy went to school were there to honour their past pupil, along with representatives from Alt na Daoine, Muirhevnamor, the Community Garda Section, Dundalk Garda Station, AURA Dundalk and Dundalk Football Club, all of whom Amy would have strong links with growing up.

She spoke in the council chamber of the journey towards winning the world title, and her goals for the future.

She recalled previously getting a civic award from Dundalk Town Council in 2013 and said she was honoured to bring some positive news to Muirhevna Mor and bring a buzz to the area.

A sealed scroll marking the conferring of the civic honour presented to Amy Broadhurst by the Cathaoirleach Pio Smith was read out on the night.

‘Amy Broadhurst, it has been resolved that a Civic Honour is to be conferred on you, in recognition of your devotion to the pursuit of excellence in the sport of boxing and your phenomenal achievement in becoming world champion. Your achievements to date bring honour and acclaim on yourself, your hometown of Dundalk, and on the County of Louth.

Boxing from the tender age of 5, the dedication and discipline you demonstrated over the last two decades saw you consistently on the winners’ podium year after year.”

It continues: “As only the third Irish Woman ever to win a world boxing title, you have not only proven yourself as best in the world at your chosen sport but your excellence in a historically male dominated sport has set an example to young girls showing them that there is no area that women cannot excel at given talent, time, and dedication. You have paved the way for future generations of girls to know that there is a place for them if they want it in whatever discipline they choose. It is fitting that this Council honours your achievements and excellence both in your world title and in your contribution to gender equality.”

Speaking at the event Joe McGuinness, Director of Services for Louth County Council, told Ms. Broadhurst, “Amy, you have done yourself, your family, your community, all of Louth, and indeed all or Ireland proud. You’ve truly put this wee county on the map.” – a sentiment which was echoed throughout the night by all speakers.

Amy said she was honoured to have received the civic award, and has spoken of achieving what was a “childhood dream.”

“Since I was a little girl it was my dream to win a world medal, so to take home gold was more than I could ever have wished for.”

She is currently taking a break from competing as she enjoys a deserved ‘champion’s tour’ following her incredible gold medal win in Turkey at the IBA Women’s World Championships.

She has a busy few months ahead of her, with the Commonwealth games next July, and the European championships in October. "I’m taking a few weeks off to rest, but the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 are what I’m working towards, with the qualifying process beginning next year.”