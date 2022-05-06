Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Churches seeing gradual return of parishioners

Special Feature: Drogheda Recovering from Covid

Masses are gradually returning to pre-Covid numbers. Expand

Close

Masses are gradually returning to pre-Covid numbers.

Masses are gradually returning to pre-Covid numbers.

Masses are gradually returning to pre-Covid numbers.

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

The restrictions placed on church services during Covid-19 saw many congregations cut in half overnight and the numbers still haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Reverend Katherine Murphy from Julianstown’s Church of Ireland, highlighted the difficulties the sector faced over the past two years, and continues to face. 

Privacy