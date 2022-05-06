Churches seeing gradual return of parishioners

The restrictions placed on church services during Covid-19 saw many congregations cut in half overnight and the numbers still haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Reverend Katherine Murphy from Julianstown’s Church of Ireland, highlighted the difficulties the sector faced over the past two years, and continues to face.

“I know that our weekly congregations, and our main Sunday service have fallen by almost half and remained at that level.

“At Easter there was a bigger turn out, but last Sunday we were back down again to a smaller number."

Reverend Murphy puts the low numbers down to people simpy falling out of the habit of going to church.

She also noted that it may be due to younger families choosing to spend their Sundays playing sports.

“Things will change, people’s priorities will change,” said Reverend Murphy. “I think there could be a fear amongst young families that whilst children might be carrying Covid they wouldn’t want to come into a church building where the majority of people are in an older age group.

“While Churches were closed, we had an online presence here and in fact it has been broadcast online right up until Easter, but I’ve stopped doing that now because everybody that wants to be back at church has been back at this stage.

Despite returning last May, congregations were not permitted to sing, and have only been allowed to do so since February of this year.

“That was a huge thing for the Church of Ireland, where people couldn’t sing the hymns, because that would be very important.

Reverend Murphy is still encouraging people to observe social distancing while in Church settings and asks that people continue to wear masks.

Similarly, Fr Stephen Kennedy from Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove noted the same issues.

“Obviously we had a year and a half of lockdown, it wasn’t easy for anybody, we did try to keep in touch with our parishioners by means of the online mass on our Facebook page, Holy Family Parish. We were able to contact and engage with the parishioners, particularly for some of the more vulnerable members of the parish, the sick or the elderly.”

Once restrictions ended, Fr Kennedy said he has seen a gradual increase in numbers returning to the Church. He added that they are “more or less back to where they were before Covid began, particularly in the last few months.

“The fear is much less and people feel far more safe now coming to church and taking part in the mass and different activities. There’s a great feeling of hope and of enthusiasm and people are happy to participate and worship God as they did before.”

With the return of in person events and mass gatherings, this has allowed confirmations and communions to return to their full capacity. They even welcomed approximately 400 people to Church for the First Confirmations in February.

“This holiday was much better than previous confirmations that we had done during Covid and which we had to have four ceremonies at one time. For example for confirmations we had restricted numbers, so it wasn’t as easy.

Similarly, this has allowed an increase in invites to weddings again. Prior to lifting restrictions couples were forced to push their wedding dates out to prevent disappointment.

“There were certain points during lockdown, when you could only have X number of guests at your wedding. Hotels were restricted too, people did push them back.

Keeping an eye on the number of funerals taking place, Fr Kennedy said, “the numbers were more or less the same as they had been before. We usually have on average four funerals a month. In January 2021 we had seven, but in February and March we had two in each of those months.

“Last month, March 2022, we had no funerals in Holy Family Church, which is extremely unusual.”