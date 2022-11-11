Christmas loving Mum launches toy appeal for local charities

Kellie Conlon and her husband Christopher Heeney who have launched a Christmas toy appeal to help local charities

Kind-hearted Mum Kellie Conlon has launched a toy appeal to ensure that no children wakes up without toys this Christmas morning.

The Dundalk native who lives in Jonesboro with her husband Christopher Heeney was so upset at the thought of families not being able to afford toys this Christmas, that she decided to do something about it.

The mum of two loves Christmas and was putting up her Christmas tree when she began thinking of families who would be struggling to make ends meet this Christmas.

"I’d been out shopping and was looking at how prices have gone up and began thinking of all those people who are under pressure.”

“I knew I wanted to do something and discussed the idea withChristopher and we wrote a post which I put up on the Dundalk Dolls Facebook page.”

Kellie then set about looking for collection points where people could donate toys and was delighted when several local shops and businesses agreed to come on board.

"I know it’s a lot to ask as everyone is struggling but I’m not looking for people to buy expensive toys, but just to get something small like a book or hats and scarves.”

She was overwhelmed by the response to the post on the Dundalk Dolls page which had almost 200 likes within a couple of hours.

"There are no better people to ask for help than the people of Dundalk,” says Kellie, whose family are originally from the town.

"I don’t want to put anyone under stress to donate but if people have €5 over at the end of their shopping, then perhaps they could spend it on a small toy or a treat.”

"Children should always have something to wake up to on Christmas morning. We have two kids, Logan who’s ten and Farragh who has just turned one and they are the centre point of our being. I would hate for a parent to be at the point that they are having to decide that they can either heat their house or buy something for the kids.”

She has decided to give all toys donated to Dundalk Women’s Aid and Save Our Homeless Dundalk.

New unwrapped toys can be donated at McEneaney’s XL, Muirhevnamor, Niall Clarke Oils filling stations at Ballymascanlon and Dublin Road, Tesco Ireland, Longwalk Shopping Centre, Costcutter, Clanbrassil St, Day Break, Ballinlough, Knockbridge and New Beginnings Day Care, Glassdrummond or phone 085 167 4680