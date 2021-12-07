Christmas cheer in Carlingford: castle tours and music

The scenery is magnificent, the road empty and silent in Carlingford at 5 to 3pm on Saturday the 28th of March 2020. Picture Ken Finegan/Newspics

Carlingford Heritage Centre is delighted to announce a series of festive events. This December they are hosting two special Christmas Castle Tours with Ghan house. Viistors can enjoy a trip through medieval Carlingford Castle, followed by the opportunity to taste the flavours of the region at Ghan House.

As its Christmas time they will be treated to mulled wine and mince pies. Places are limited availability so book early to avoid disappointment: www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com The tours will take place on December 11th and December 18th meeting at the tourist office at the old station house. Tickets are €18.00.

The second event in their festive season is December Songs, a wonderful concert with Roisin Toal and Brian Connor who will perform a song cycle by the multi- award-winning American composer Maury Yeston. The songs describe a cold winter walk through Central Park in New York, and memories of life, loss and love as they occupy the mind of the works single character.

The composer was inspired to write this piece by the great song cycle of Franz Schubert – “Die Wintereisse.” The ten songs range in mood from poetic to angered, from nostalgic to hopeful, though all the songs are tuneful and beautifully crafted.

Special guest joining Roisin and Brian is Dundalk based violinist Bróna Cahill (co-leader RTE Concert Orchestra), who will play some light favourites and additional Christmas songs.

The concert takes place on Sunday December 12th at 4pm, Tickets available online: from www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com