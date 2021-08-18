Chris Finnegan was the pride of Collon

DUBLIN might have Kellie Harrington as its Olympic boxing champion, but her success at the Tokyo Games has sparked renewed interest in the day the village of Collon claimed its own gold medal boxing champion, Chris Finnegan.

The village hit the headlines in October 1968 when those with TVs huddled around ‘the box’ to watch a much loved ‘son’ of the village box for Great Britain in the Games held in Mexico.

The 24 year old middleweight, a bricklayer by trade, had very close connections to the mid Louth beautyspot as his father, Patrick Finnegan hailed from the place and his uncle Joseph lived there and Chris often came home to visit the family on Ardee Street.

Part of a family of seven boys and two girls, Chris had loads of cousins cheering him on at the time, including James Finnegan, Mount Oriel, and Peter Finnegan. Factory Hill. Chris was a nephew of Mrs. Kathleen Reel, of the Oriel Cafe, Ludlow Street, Navan.

A former A.B.A. champion, Chris fought a brilliant rearguard action in outpointing the fancied Russian, Alexei Kiseliov, in the final to become the first member of a British side to win an Olympic boxing gold medal in a dozen years.

In 1973, he got the chance to return to Collon to show off his medal, much to the delight of Collon publican Tom Matthews and Dessie Matthews who even got to hold the medal and also, his MBE, awarded for his success.

Chris came from a family of fighters as his older brother Terence, started it off and his younger sibling Kevin won British and European middleweight crowns.

Finnegan was knocked down in his opening Olympic bout, against Tanzanian Titus Simba. He beat American Al Jones in the semi-finals and then took a 3-2 verdict in the final, despite breaking his hand.

Finnegan turned professional after the games and won the British, Commonwealth and European titles at light-heavywight.

He passed away in 2009 at the age of 64 after a battle with pneumonia.