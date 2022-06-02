Choir pays tribute to mentor Fintan (82) on his sad passing

The town has lost one of its true gentlemen with the passing of Fintan Harmon.

Mr Harmon, Maple Drive, Drogheda and formerly of Hand Street, died peacefully at his home in his 82nd year surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving dad to Colin, Daragh and Ógie, he was also a valued member of the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, which through the words of friend and fellow chorister Seamie Briscoe, has paid tribute to the popular local man.

Some people go through life without much fuss or ado and yet, during their lifetime, they can make an immense contribution to their communities as a friend, neighbour, work colleague and above all family.

Fintan Harmon possessed a gentle unobtrusive nature and lived a life with his family which endeared him to everybody with whom he became engaged with in all these categories.

Fintan was a member of the highly respected Harmon family and was married to Eileen Judge whose family were also entrenched and well known in Gaelic football and singing circles. Fintan’s early working life commenced in J.H, Woodington’s Shoe Manufacturers on the Marsh Road where he was popular and worked in the pattern office. He supported Newtown Blues GFC but, it was male choral singing which pre-occupied Fintan’s main interest throughout his life.

For the past nine years he was a chorister with the Drogheda Male Voice Choir where he was respected, not alone as a fellow chorister but, most of all, as a great friend. At practice, recitals and performance, Fintan was known to be a quiet steady influence on those who were "rookie" choristers before they took to the stage or indeed during choir practice.

He was the possessor of a beautiful voice since his boyhood days where he started out with the St Peter's Boys Choir. He retained his love of male choral singing and graduated to St Peters Senior Choir as an excellent first tenor where he continued to sing under the Musical Directorship of Eugene Mooney for whom he had tremendous respect and admiration which inspired him greatly. He was part of the many successes of that choir, the most notable being, their famous win at the Cork Male Choral International Festival in May 1968.

Fintan continued to sing with St Peter's Male Voice Choir for many years and went on to enjoy their successes and performances. However, he took the decision to step away from choral singing for some time before he regained his appetite for choral singing and re-joined his former long time chorister friends in the Drogheda Male Voice Choir. Once again his love of male choral singing shone through and he spent the last nine years of his life enjoying his reunification with his friends in the Drogheda Male Voice Choir. At a special recital in the Droicead Arts Centre back in 2016, Fintan was presented with an award by then Mayor, Oliver Tully RIP, for his long term contribution to male choral singing.

In fact, such was Fintan's choral enthusiasm, he was one of the first choir members to return to practice following the covid pandemic lay off. But alas, illness struck, to which he succumbed and led to his sad passing.

“It would be an understatement to say we will miss Fintan Harmon, not alone for his fine singing, but also for his lovely demeanour, decency and friendship,” said Drogheda Male Voice Choir Musical Director David Leddy. “He was an integral part of our first tenor section and was a delight to work with. He was so reliable and such a nice person whom we admired and respected so much. We extend our profound sympathy to his beloved wife Eileen and children, Colin, Darragh and Ógie and their families”.