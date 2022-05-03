Chloe’s family ‘bursting with pride’ as she crosses finish line in 50k Diabetes fundraising appeal

The family of five year old charity fundraiser Chloe Gonnelly were “bursting with pride” as she crossed the finish line on her 50 kilometre trek for Diabetes Ireland.

Chloe, from Tom Bellew Avenue, began her latest challenge at the beginning of April, and has been pounding the pavements with proud mum Donna in order to reach her target.

“We are so proud of Chloe, she is the best wee girl,” said Donna, who had helped arrange a fanfare for the five year old when she arrived back home from her final walk.

Having gone above and beyond her target, with 52 kilometres completed, she was “ a little embarrassed when she saw everyone here to welcome her, but she loved it.”

Her family had bunting, balloons, and a bouncy castle set up to welcome Chloe back after her final walk. There was a huge welcome too from friends and neighbours who turned out to cheer her on to the finish line.

Her proud parents said they were delighted Chloe had decided to raise funds for Diabetes Ireland, in memory of her grandfathers Ned Stokes and Paddy McCartney, who had both suffered with the condition.

As part of the April challenge Chloe also set up a ‘Gofundme’ appeal for donations to be made to Diabetes Ireland, and as managed to beat her €500 target, with almost €600 raised as she completed her final walk.

This was the third fundraiser for the Gaelscoil pupil who has already completed two charity events, an 80 kilometre walk for Women’s Aid Dundalk, and another to support a local woman receiving palliative care.

"It’s not that she loves walking!” says Donna. “She’s just really motivated by doing things for a cause, and we’re delighted that she picked this charity.”

Chloe's fundraising appeal remains open as she aims to raise as much as possible for Diabetes Ireland.