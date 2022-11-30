Children in Louth & Meath can get free nasal spray flu vaccine

The HSE is urging parents in Meath and Louth to vaccinate their children with Flu Nasal Spray.

The HSE Public Health Area for Cavan, Louth, Meath, Monaghan & North Dublin (A) is encouraging parents and guardians of children aged 2 to 17 years to get the free nasal spray flu vaccine.

The nasal spray flu vaccine gives children the best protection from flu. The flu vaccine will also help protect others, like siblings, parents, grandparents and those who are vulnerable.

Dr Lois O’Connor, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE Public Health Area A, is encouraging parents and guardians to protect children from flu this winter with the free nasal spray flu vaccine.

“All children aged 2 to 17 years can get the free nasal spray flu vaccine from participating GPs and pharmacies. The GP or pharmacist will give the nasal vaccine by spraying it once into each of the child’s nostrils. Getting the nasal spray flu vaccine is a safe, effective and a pain free way to protect your child from flu this winter.”

“Symptoms of flu in children include; high temperature, muscle pains, headaches and tiredness (fatigue). While most children who catch flu have mild symptoms, flu can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis in some children.”

“The flu vaccine is a key measure in protecting the community and our health services over the winter months. I would encourage all those who are eligible to get the flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible. For more information about the children’s flu vaccines, visit: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/childrens-flu-vaccine/ .”

The HSE is also reminding parents of children and young people that the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. It is safe for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine.

For children aged 5 to 11 who have not had their primary COVID-19 vaccination, and for those with a weak immune system and due a booster dose, appointments are available at HSE vaccination centres by making an appointment on hse.ie

It is also safe for children to get the nasal flu vaccine at the same time as any of the vaccines that may be offered to them through the HSE’s schools immunisation programme. The 4 in 1 and MMR vaccine are offered in junior infants and the HPV, Tdap and MenACWY vaccine are offered to those in first year in secondary school.

To see what vaccines are recommended for your child, visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to your GP or Pharmacist.