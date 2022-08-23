Childhood memories form the inspiration of Roger’s latest tome

Local poet Roger Hudson thanked everyone for attending the launch of his poetry book Hidden in Green at the Highlanes Gallery last Wednesday.

Local poet Roger Hudson has a collection of 52 poems in his book Hidden in Green.

Never lost for words, particularly of the written variety, local poet Roger Hudson delighted the many guests who attended the launch of his new book with beautiful lines read from its pages.

Taking refuge as a young boy in a tall leafy tree and in the pages of his favourite children’s books from his fears of school bullies and German bombers during World War II was starting point for local poet Roger Hudson’s readings from his new collection ‘Hidden in Green’ at Highlanes Gallery last Wednesday morning.

He held a packed audience enthralled for an hour with fascinating and varied poems about his far from normal childhood and early life as a refugee in a country village and his comments on them.

From the beauties of the Surrey countryside, Roger went on to the terrors of movie-going, sarcastic teachers in a dark gloomy Tudor grammar school and the vagaries of the British exam system with a glimpse at the snakes and ladders of his life since, all in his mellifluous and expressive voice.

Actor and poet Brian Quinn joined Roger in the presentation of two poems in lightly-dramatised form reminiscent of the group Word Jungle they once performed in with two other poets.

Roger thanked Aoife Ruane for the support she and Highlanes have given him and his ventures over many years, David Newton, Garry Maguire and Larry Staudt for their contributions to creation of the book and the members of Drogheda Creative Writers for their support and encouragement.

Here is a little taste of Roger’s poetry.

HIDDEN IN GREEN

Hidden,

Amidst the green glow

Of the broad-massed leaves

Of the big horse chestnut tree --

Conker tree he called it --

In the garden,

He could look down on the garden, the road, the house,

The passers-by, the cars.

Did it feel good,

Because he was high up,

Was looking down on everyone'

Observing the world from his great vantage point?

A psychological feeling of being superior,

Or simply of being different, invisible, unknown,

Untouchable, alone?

He could sit there,

Where three branches met,

And read his Enid Blyton,

Arthur Ransome,

Treasure Island,

From the book he had carried up,

As he climbed,

Tucked inside his corduroy jacket,

His passport to imagined worlds

Of imagined friends.

Yet alone,

Captured by nature,

Hidden in green.