There was a new South Dublin millionaire announced last weekend, but there's a new one in Louth right now!

An online National Lottery player in Co. Louth has woken up as Ireland’s newest millionaire this morning following their €1 million EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ win in Tuesday night’s draw.

The lucky Louth winner becomes the third EuroMillions player in Ireland to become a millionaire in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ event which guarantees five million euro prizes from 10th-20th August.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s €17 million EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 to one lucky online player in the Wee county is: I-LLM-66175 so get checking those tickets and see are you in the money!

The special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ event will come to a dramatic conclusion this Friday (20th August) when not one, but two additional €1 million prizes are guaranteed to be won by players in Ireland. There was no winner of last night’s €17 million draw which means that Friday night’s EuroMillions draw is heading for €30 million.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Louth ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their million euro prize.