Charming stone built cottage for sale in seaside village of Blackrock, Co Louth

Exposed stone walls add to the charm of this restored cottage

The cottage is hidden away on a secluded site

Houses don’t come much quainter than this two-storey stone built cottage surrounded by a delightful garden in the popular seaside village of Blackrock, Co Louth.

Pictures don’t do justice to the house which has been beautifully refurbished and restored to retain the charm of original period details including exposed stone walls and characteristic low ceilings.

The accommodation includes a delightful reception room with exposed stone walls, mahogany panelling, an attractive open fireplace and a superb oak staircase. There are two light-filled sitting rooms, both with beautiful open fireplaces. A Dutch door leads into the stunning kitchen/diner with its warm wooden units, original stone walls, gas cooker island, black granite work top and an oiled fired cooker with red brick surround. There is also a study/bedroom with exposed stone wall and timber panelled ceiling. Completing the downstairs accommodation are the guest toilet and utility room.

Upstairs, there are three double en suite bedrooms with built in wardrobes. One bedroom has a beautiful antique stained glass door.

While the house has a G BER rating, it has doubled glazed windows and plenty of fireplaces and central heating.

The cottage sits on a large site of well landscaped lawns, a picturesque patio area, two walled stores, ample car parking facilities and a large orchard beyond the back garden.

Estate agents Sherry Property Consultants say this is a “rare opportunity to acquire a hidden treasure” as the house enjoys a secluded location and is just a stone’s throw from Blackrock beach.

Viewing is highly recommended and price is on application.