Charlie Bird opens new Pieta centre in Swords for North East

In the wake of his ‘Climb with Charlie’ success, veteran broadcaster and Pieta ambassador Charlie Bird has officially opened a new centre for Pieta, the national suicide prevention charity, in Swords Co. Dublin. The centre will serve North Dublin, Louth and Meath.

The opening comes at a time when the number of younger people reaching out to the charity is increasing with one third of Pieta’s clients now under 18 years old and experiencing suicidal ideation or engaging in self harm.

The new Swords centre has five therapy rooms and a team of over 10 therapists supporting the many service users coming to the facility. One of the therapy rooms is named after Charlie Bird following the success of his ‘Climb with Charlie’ initiative earlier this year, where he fundraised over €1.6m for Pieta services by inviting members of the public to join him on a climb of Croagh Patrick or other peaks of their choice.

“The work that Pieta does is so important and is so close to my heart. I want to promise you all, while I am still alive and mobile, that I want to continue supporting the incredible work of Pieta,” said Charlie. “Remember we never know who may be in a dark place and struggling with their own personal mountain to climb every day. We, as a community, are so fortunate to have an amazing organisation like Pieta.”

The funds raised from Climb with Charlie and this year’s Darkness into Light are already making a direct impact on communities around the country, with the funding going to Pieta’s life-saving services. With the aftermath of the pandemic continuing to put stress on the nation’s mental health, the demand for Pieta’s services is continuing to rise. Pieta employs more than 200 qualified therapists and support staff across 20 locations nationwide.

“Here at Pieta, we envision a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma can be replaced by hope, self-care, and acceptance. In order to do this, we need to have spaces available where people feel safe and secure to help them open up to our therapists. The new centre here in Swords does exactly that, it is purpose- built for our clients’ needs and has a wonderful sense of welcome and calm,” said Stephanie Manahan, CEO at Pieta.

“I would like to thank Charlie Bird for his extraordinary selflessness as he faces his own personal crisis and I want to acknowledge the generosity of the Irish public during that amazing ‘Climb with Charlie’ weekend earlier this year. I would also like extend my gratitude to the CareChoice Group for their support in the development our new premises.”

To avail of Pieta services, which are free of charge, please visit www.pieta.ie for all centre contact details and our National Therapy Services phoneline 0818 111 126. Pieta provides 24/7 support – if you are suicidal, self-harming or bereaved you can contact Pieta 24/7 via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).