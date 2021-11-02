Chapel Road new surface completed

Pupils who took part in the St Fursey's NS fundraiser for children's hospitals.

The Chapel Road, Haggardstown has been provided with a gleaming new surface and ramps have been installed to improve safety along the narrow, twisty stretch of road that links the former main Dublin Road and the Link Road to the motorway.

This is the result of works carried out by Louth County Council in response to lobbying by local residents very concerned by dangerous driving and speeding on the roadway which is used as a short cut to and from the motorway.

Marking of the new surface is to be completed or at least hadn’t been done this week.

Traffic has become a lot heavier on the route with the large industrial development taking place in the area.

The County Council announced in June they would undertake the improvement works and preparations were undertaken ahead of the work starting.

A further proposed safety measure includes the imposition of 7.5 tonne traffic weight restriction. The weight restriction is subject to consultation with and obviously approval by Gardai.

Pupils take part in fundraiser

Pupils from Saint Fursey’s School took part in an annual fund raising Halloween event to support children’s hospitals involved with the Children’s Foundation, including Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly

The event is run nationwide, and involves children dressing up in fancy dress costumes and engaging in Halloween activities together.

It is a fun way for the children to give back and support a worthy cause.

Teacher Aisling Hamill organised a ‘Trick or Treat’ extravaganza in the local school, and the children had a spooky fun time!

And through their efforts and the school,a cheque of roughly over €250 will be sent to help the Foundation to aid the children’s hospitals.

Graveyard ceremony

The patrun consisting of the blessing of graves and prayers for loved ones in Saint Fursey’s cemetery is scheduled to take place on Sunday next, November 7. The ceremony is to start at 2pm.

The ceremony has been re-arranged having been postponed for the second year due to Covid 19.

Traditionally it is held on the first Sunday in July at 7pm in the evening. Last year it wasn’t possible to hold the ceremony.