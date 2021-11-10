Change of venue for SOSAD show

Some of the performers rehearsing ahead of the SOSAD concert in the TLT.

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” – Desmond Tutu

There has been a change of venue for the spectacular show planned to raise funds for SOSAD, which will now be held in the TLT on Monday November 15th.

“Out of Darkness” will be a night of Dance, Drama and Performance with all proceeds going to SOSAD, and will commence at 8pm sharp.

Over 500 tickets have already been sold, and organiser Nicola Bedford says this is a night not to be missed.

“We have been planning this show since the summer before COVID would you believe, as it’s something we’ve always wanted to do,” says Nicola, who has a great team alongside organising this event. “We can’t believe the support already, and everyone is really going to enjoy this show, although there will be some surprises,” she says. “It’s not going to be like any other show done in the past, where normally we would split everyone into groups and they would do different styles of music and dance..”

She says everything will be based around a powerful story of mental health struggles, and everything that brings with it.

“There’s going to be very dark scenes; there’s a suicide scene, there’s self-harming, we’re exposing all the darkness to educate people on mental health,” says Nicola. “This will all be done through music and drama, and then of course, we’ll show everybody that there is light and you can overcome these dark times in your life, and show them ways to seek help from SOSAD, or your church or friends – wherever you can see that people will be positive to help you through this difficult time.”

Founded in Drogheda in 2007, SOSAD now has six offices based in Cavan, Louth, Meath and Monaghan from where they provide their suicide prevention and counselling services.

“The message of the show though is one of hope that you can actually overcome the dark side and there is always someone to listen or help,” adds Nicola. “SOSAD itself is struggling at the moment since COVID, because the number of youths and teenagers they’re getting in has sky-rocketed.”

There are around 70 adults and 30 children taking part, and Nicola hopes that seeing some of the people who have survived the darkness will bring the ultimate message of hope and positivity.

“As I say to the cast, you are all shining your light to show people you can overcome these things,” she adds. “And the most important thing is to know you are not alone, and seek out a person to talk to in your darkest hour.”

The dancers are all from Xtreme Style Dance Studios, Drogheda, with all choreography done by the talented Kym Campbell.

Tickets priced €20 available from https://sosadireland.rallyup.com/outofdarkness or contact Nicola Bedford 087-6706495.

If you are in crisis, walk into the SOSAD office, call, text, or use the web chat support service.

30 Magdalene St, Drogheda, Co. Louth, A92 WK46

(041) 984 8754