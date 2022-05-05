Change of venue for mental health awareness event in Collon

The Mid Louth mental health awareness meeting will now take place at Mellifont Abbey in Collon on Sunday May 8th at 3pm.

There has been a change of venue for the Mid Louth community meeting on mental health issues this Sunday May 8th.

The public talk will now take place in Mellifont Abbey, Collon at 3pm, and it strictly for over 16s.

The event will take place outside the Guest House in Mellifont Abbey, which is a large green area.

The following will be in attendance and speaking also on the day: SOSAD Ireland, The Samaritans and Drogheda River Rescue.

Pieta House unfortunately cannot attend because of their major charitable event taking place the same weekend - Darkness Into Light on May 7th.

The Order of Malta will be on site on the day.

“The objective of the gathering is to lift the stigma and ignorance that still exists today and hopefully try and normalise the subject on mental health,” says organiser Jacqueline Devlin.

"I hope people can spread the word about the change of venue and we get as many people as possible to the event.”

The area has been rocked by recent tragic deaths and there are growing calls for more services to tackle the issues around suicide.

It is hoped that a large attendance will support the event and create a platform to help support those in need of assistance and their families, as well as those fighting mental health problems on their own.